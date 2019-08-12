An ageless scene showing Santa with three children who are ready for Christmas Day to arrive.

25 pictures which remind us how brilliant Binns was in Hartlepool - how many of these scenes do you remember?

It’s the store which everyone remembers and the one most of you would like to see back in town.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 11:45

Binns was a high street favourite so here’s 25 scenes which will hopefully bring back happy memories.

From the gelataria in the 1980s to the Christmas windows – we’ve got photos of it all.

It was only last year that Hartlepool Mail readers chose the shop as the one they would most love to return from times gone by.

So take a look at the store you miss so much.

1. Fancy dress

Binns finally closed in Hartlepool in 1992 but staff made sure they went in style.Binns workers, though, were bowing out in fine style. More than 100 of them turned up for a farewell do’ at the Staincliffe Hotel in Seaton Carew where they donned fancy dress.

2. Gelataria

Who remembers the cafe in Binns, pictured here in 1984?

3. The Essenelle salon

Back to 1990 for this reminder of the Essenelle salon. You would find it inside Binns and its expert staff provided the latest hairstyles.

4. Cosmetics galore

An interior view of the store showing cosmetics for sale.

