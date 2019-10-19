It;s 2007 and the college was ready to put on its production of 'Disco Inferno'. Remember this?

27 nostalgic scenes from Hartlepool Sixth Form College which should bring back memories

From stage shows to celebrity visits. There have been plenty to remember at Hartlepool Sixth Form College over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:45 pm

We have compiled 27 great photos which show students from the 1990s onwards.

There are sporting successes, VIP visitors, scenes from exam results days and examples of the college’s great charity initiatives.

So take a look through our selection and see how many of these photos bring back happy memories.

1. An important visitor in 2013

House of Commons speaker John Bercow visited Hartlepool Sixth Form College to speak to politics students six years ago. Were you pictured in the audience?

2. All for charity in 2005

These students were having great fun as they raised money on Red Nose Day in 2005.

3. Festive reminders of 2005

These students were pictured with hampers at Christmas 2005. But who can tell us more about the occasion?

4. Netting plenty of success

Who do you recognise from the 2007 trophy-winning netball team?

