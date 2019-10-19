27 nostalgic scenes from Hartlepool Sixth Form College which should bring back memories
From stage shows to celebrity visits. There have been plenty to remember at Hartlepool Sixth Form College over the years.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:45 pm
We have compiled 27 great photos which show students from the 1990s onwards.
There are sporting successes, VIP visitors, scenes from exam results days and examples of the college’s great charity initiatives.
So take a look through our selection and see how many of these photos bring back happy memories.