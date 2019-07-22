Reminders of a magical occasion.

31 reminders of Manor students at their 2012 school prom

Take a look at these scenes of a memorable occasion.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 11:45

They all come from the Manor College of Technology prom seven years ago.

Students headed to Hardwick Hall for their night to remember and here are just a few reminders of this very special occasion.

It was an evening for glamorous gowns and posh suits. A night for style and sophistication with everyone looking absolutely fabulous.

What are your memories of the event. Did you dance the night away?

Take a look through and see who you recognise.

1. All smiles

Delighted to be at their big night.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Such elegance

An elegant look for their Manor prom.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Scenes to remember

A night for style and sophistication.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. All the boys together

Suits of all designs and colours in this great line-up.

Photo: FRANK REID

Page 1 of 8