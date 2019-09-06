Hartlepool beaches

9 historic photos of Hartlepool beaches in summer over the years - can you spot yourself?

A trip to the beach on a warm summer’s day has always been a popular choice for many - with Hartlepool boasting numerous places over the years for people to splash in the water or play in the sand.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 16:45

These 9 photos show sunny summer days at beaches in Hartlepool over the years. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. Relaxing in the sunshine at Crimdon Beach

Crimdon beach in the 1950s. A couple relax in the sunshine amongst the beehive huts at Crimdon.

2. Busy beach day at Crimdon Beach

A busy scene on Crimdon beach in the 1950s with day-trippers and holidaymakers soaking up the sun.

3. Seaton Carew North Shelter

A game of beach tennis underway at a sunny Seaton Carew in August 1953. Just visible in the background to the left of the picture is the north shelter which was demolished several years ago.

4. Seaton Carew South Shelter

The south shelter, which is partially visible on the left of the picture, has now been demolished, but the clock tower and art deco style bus stop have survived the changes at Seaton Carew over the years.

