Another great reminder of Grapevine with 13 more retro photos to enjoy
We heard it on the Grapevine that you loved our reminder of the 1980s fun nights.
By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 16:45
So here’s 13 more scenes which will hopefully bring back happy memories for people from the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.
The Grapevine club was a column which featured in the Hartlepool Mail but it also led to nights out at the Gemini and at beach parties at Seaton Carew.
Thousands of you spotted out first photo spread which mostly included scenes from the Gemini evenings.
This time, we’ve got plenty to share with you from the beach parties. Take a look and see if you spot anyone you know.