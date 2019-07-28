Waving to the camera at the beach party. Recognise these youngsters having fun?

Another great reminder of Grapevine with 13 more retro photos to enjoy

We heard it on the Grapevine that you loved our reminder of the 1980s fun nights.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 16:45

So here’s 13 more scenes which will hopefully bring back happy memories for people from the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.

The Grapevine club was a column which featured in the Hartlepool Mail but it also led to nights out at the Gemini and at beach parties at Seaton Carew.

Thousands of you spotted out first photo spread which mostly included scenes from the Gemini evenings.

This time, we’ve got plenty to share with you from the beach parties. Take a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

1. Friends having fun

They all wanted to get in on the picture.

2. Fun in the sun

A breezy day at the seafront for these Grapevine members.

3. Saying hello to Chipper

Chipper was a regular visitor to Grapevine.

4. Meanwhile back at the 'Gem'

These tanned Grapevine revellers look like they were having great fun at the Gemini.

