Put your best foot forward – we’re going dancing back to Hartlepool’s 1980s ballroom scene.

Here’s a look at the Longscar Hall which packed them in around 40 years ago.

Who remembers the days when the Longscar had its own programme of summer entertainment?

Most of it was was part of a Hartlepool Borough Council Holidays At Home scheme and it was quite a line-up.

There was the Toni Arthur Music Box show in 1982. You could get in for just £1 – or 50 pence if you were a child.

Or how about the Holiday Show Time when it cost you nothing to go and join in the entertainment which promised 90 minutes of fun.

If that wasn’t enough, there was the Family Favourites Show which was also free and was held from a Monday to a Thursday for an hour.

The Longscar Hall was also used a venue for the Cleveland Inter-Tie events. For those who are not familiar with the festival, the Tie was the Teesside International Eisteddfod (a festival of dancing from all over the world).

The Longscar hosted dancers from countries such as Poland, Italy and France and you could watch them on night-times.

And if none of that took your fancy, the Longscar often hosted dancing for members of the public and competitions were held for all ages.

