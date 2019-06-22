Are you pictured in these photo-memories of the 2009 Martyrs prom?
Would you believe it! It’s ten years since these scenes happened for dozens of English Martyrs students.
What a colourful and memorable occasion it looks at the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College prom of 2009.
Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you know.
If you recognise anyone, share your memories of the occasion, we’d love to hear your stories of what is a big event for schools across the town.
We are always keen to hear your school prom tales.
The American phenomenon has really taken off over her in recent years and it is now the main social occasion for the young students as the end of term approaches.
So come on, tell us your stories of those party nights. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk