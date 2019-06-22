A ten-year-old scene which will hopefully bring back happy memories for students.

Are you pictured in these photo-memories of the 2009 Martyrs prom?

Would you believe it! It’s ten years since these scenes happened for dozens of English Martyrs students.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 16:45

What a colourful and memorable occasion it looks at the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College prom of 2009.

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you know.

If you recognise anyone, share your memories of the occasion, we’d love to hear your stories of what is a big event for schools across the town.

We are always keen to hear your school prom tales.

The American phenomenon has really taken off over her in recent years and it is now the main social occasion for the young students as the end of term approaches.

So come on, tell us your stories of those party nights. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk

1. Gowns of all colours

Such a spectacular night in store for these students.

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Such a smart line-up

The boys are ready to enjoy a great prom night.

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. So smart

Smartly suited for their special occasion.

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Memories

Were you one of the English Martyrs students pictured? Get in touch and share your memories of the event by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3