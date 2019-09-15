A scene from 2010 but who can tell us more about this Dyke House photo?

Back to the classroom for 29 retro Dyke House School scenes

From bananas to biathlon and proms to police cells – the common denominator is they appear in these nostalgic scenes from Dyke House School.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 16:45 pm

We’ve got lots of photos to show you from the times when students made the news in the Hartlepool Mail.

So take a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

Watch out for more schools in the days and weeks to come. And you get ten out of ten if you share your memories of scenes such as these.

1. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! your memories of this Abba event

Mamma Mia! Who remembers this Abba themed event in 2005?

Photo: FLR

2. Trying out a cell

These pupils got to try out a mobile prison cell in 2009. Remember this?

Photo: TC

3. Check this 2005 photo out

The Dyke House School chess team from 14 years ago.

Photo: LH

4. An ap-peel-ing scene from 2003

Who remembers the banana giveaway to Dyke House exam students.

Photo: FLR

