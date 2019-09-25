Here's food for thought. Do you remember this event from 2008?

Calling all Brierton School students - here's 19 photo reminders of those classroom days

It’s 10 years since a well-known Hartlepool school was closed but there are still plenty of reminders in the Hartlepool Mail archives of Brierton.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:54 pm

How many of these photos bring back memories.

Were you a student and did you get involved in the 2006 Chinese whispers challenge or the 2008 poetry event?

How about the trip to Flamingoland 13 years ago or the pampering event from the same year.

Take a browse through these scenes, get in touch and share the memories.

1. Hockey champions

These Brierton Community School students were hockey champions in 2003.

Many former Brierton pupils will remember teacher Keith Gregson. The head of History at the school is pictured with pupils rehearsing 17th and 18th century dance tunes for a forthcoming art exhibition at the school back in June 1988.

It's 31 years since our photographer took this picture of teacher Keith Gregson with pupils rehearsing 17th and 18th century dance tunes for a forthcoming art exhibition at the school.

3. A sporting lot

Recognise any of these Brierton School triathletes from 2007?

4. Celebrating their GCSE results

These students look like they had reason to celebrate after the GCSE results were revealed in 2006.

