Calling all Brierton School students - here's 19 photo reminders of those classroom days
It’s 10 years since a well-known Hartlepool school was closed but there are still plenty of reminders in the Hartlepool Mail archives of Brierton.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:54 pm
How many of these photos bring back memories.
Were you a student and did you get involved in the 2006 Chinese whispers challenge or the 2008 poetry event?
How about the trip to Flamingoland 13 years ago or the pampering event from the same year.
Take a browse through these scenes, get in touch and share the memories.