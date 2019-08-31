Okay, not all of them was down beside the seaside.
But each of these 11 fab Hartlepool and East Durham photos should hopefully bring back great memories of beach parties from times gone by.
Take a look through our beach party reminders and share the memories.
1. Wonderful in Wheatley Hill
Here's one from the Greenhills Community Centre in Wheatley Hill. Remember this from 2009?
2. Great scenes from Grapevine
They loved a beach party at the Grapevine Club in Hartlepool in 1991. Were you one of the members who had fun by the sea in Seaton?
3. Thumbs-up at Hutton Henry
Back to the 2008 Hutton Henry CofE School beach party and here's a great scene of the people who got right into the spirit of it all. Recognise anyone?
4. Another scene from Wheatley Hill
Over at the Greenhills Community Centre, here's another scene from the event which was held by the East Durham Positive Inclusion Partnership.
