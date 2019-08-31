A stylish look for these pupils at Hutton Henry CofE School. They held a beach party at the school in 2008 and here's one of the scenes from it.

Come on down to the beach for 11 retro party scenes!

Look at these golden scenes – and every one of them was beach related.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 16:45

Okay, not all of them was down beside the seaside.

But each of these 11 fab Hartlepool and East Durham photos should hopefully bring back great memories of beach parties from times gone by.

Take a look through our beach party reminders and share the memories.

1. Wonderful in Wheatley Hill

Here's one from the Greenhills Community Centre in Wheatley Hill. Remember this from 2009?

2. Great scenes from Grapevine

They loved a beach party at the Grapevine Club in Hartlepool in 1991. Were you one of the members who had fun by the sea in Seaton?

3. Thumbs-up at Hutton Henry

Back to the 2008 Hutton Henry CofE School beach party and here's a great scene of the people who got right into the spirit of it all. Recognise anyone?

4. Another scene from Wheatley Hill

Over at the Greenhills Community Centre, here's another scene from the event which was held by the East Durham Positive Inclusion Partnership.

