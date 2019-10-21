Alesha Dixon with the BTEC performing arts Year 10 drama group. Remember this?

The day a Strictly judge wowed the students of Manor College - remember this from 2011?

It was a day the students of Manor College of Technology would never forget.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm

Back in 2011, Strictly judge and former series winner Alesha Dixon came to Hartlepool to open the new music “boom-room” at Manor.

But the students had no idea who the mystery visitor was going to be …. until the former Mis-Teeq star arrived.

Here’s you chance to re-live the photos from that very special day.

1. A chance to ask questions

Alesha gives some great answers during a question and answer session.

2. A chance to meet a star

Alesha took time to have her photo taken with students. Were you among them?

3. A chance to chat with the pupils

These students were delighted to spend time with the school's special visitor.

4. A warm welcome for Alesha

Manor College of Technology pupils Hannah Marram and Callum Rayment got the chance to welcome Alesha Dixon to the college.

