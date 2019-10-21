The day a Strictly judge wowed the students of Manor College - remember this from 2011?
It was a day the students of Manor College of Technology would never forget.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm
Back in 2011, Strictly judge and former series winner Alesha Dixon came to Hartlepool to open the new music “boom-room” at Manor.
But the students had no idea who the mystery visitor was going to be …. until the former Mis-Teeq star arrived.
Here’s you chance to re-live the photos from that very special day.