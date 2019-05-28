Didn’t you have a lovely time .... the day you went on a 1970s coach trip from Hartlepool

It’s that time of year when we love to get out and about – and perhaps even head off on a day trip or two.

But what sort of excursions did the people of Hartlepool love to enjoy 40 years ago?

The Women's Circle on their way to Hawick.

Here’s a look back on outings from the late 1970s and they were huge affairs in some cases with dozens of people turning up to join in the fun.

Pensioners from the Blakelock Road Day Centre in Hartlepool got to enjoy a trip on a pleasure cruiser called the Flamborian.

There were 75 of them and they sailed along the River Tees as part of a party of 150 people. It was a bit of a special trip for the Hartlepool contingency as the Flamborian normally only takes people on pleasure cruises around Bridlington Bay.

Next, Northallerton was the destination of choice for the members of the Hartlepool West View Christian Council and loads of them went!

Next is a scene which will be very familiar to Mail readers of a certain age.

Here are members of the Mail’s Women’s Circle pictured just before they set off for a trip to Hawick.

They didn’t lack for luxury either as they did the journey on board a brand new Ellerman Beeline coach. Pictured with the Women’s Circle members is coach driver Ian Gobie.

The pupils of St Bega’s School on Hartlepool’s Headland had a visit which was much closer to home. They went to the Deep Water Berth to see dock work in progress.

But while the journey wasn’t far, this was very much a trip with an educational purpose as the children had to do drawings afterwards as well as a project on the visit.

The end result was that their work would go on show to a school in Northern France and the aim was that the two schools would set up a correspondence with each other.

A 44-strong party of children from Thornhill School headed to Catterick Garrison to enjoy a programme of entertainment and activities including listening to the pipes and drums of the 1st Battalion The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Helmsley was another popular choice and here are the members of the youth section of Holy Trinity Church in West View getting ready to head off for a three-day visit.

They were planning on a hostelling experience and the party which went with them included Father Matthew Joy.

