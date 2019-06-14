Who remembers the days when a Hartlepool cricket ground would be converted into a giant dance floor?

It happened in the 1980s when Park Drive, the home of Hartlepool Cricket Club, became the venue for the Hartlepool Schools Folk Dance Festival.

Here is the scene in 1982 when hundreds of people turned out to watch the competitors in action.

They got to see dancing on a grand scale on a night when Hartlepool enjoyed beautiful skies.

We know that Jesmond Road took part but which other schools joined in the contest?

Were you one of the dancers who showed off their moves and how did you get on in the competition?

