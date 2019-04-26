Explore the history of one of Hartlepool's favourite shops at special talk

Shopping, working and meeting up - many Hartlepool families will have their own memories of visiting the town's Binns store.

And now there's a chance to recall the shop's heyday at a special talk taking place next month.

Were you a regular customer at Binns?

Built in 1902, the iconic building that would later become Bins was originally known as Gray Peverell.

It was bought by Sunderland businessman H Binns in 1926, and then taken over by House of Fraser in 1953 - though the Binns name remained.

The History of the Shop We Knew as Binns will take place on May 2.

Queuing at the photo counter in Binns.

Frances Wilson, who runs the Hartlepool branch of the Cleveland Family History Society will host the talk at Community Hub Central, York Road.

Jackie Johnson, library officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Lots of people will fondly remember the Binns department store which was a household name for many, many years until its closure in the early 1990s.

“The illustrated presentation is a chance to take a nostalgic step back in time and remember this much-loved shop in its heyday.”

Binns closed its doors in Hartlepool in 1992, with staff holding a farewell party at the Staincliffe Hotel in Seaton Carew.



*Admission to the talk is £1 and it will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm. Places must be booked in advance by calling 01429 272905 or email central.library@hartlepool.gov.uk.