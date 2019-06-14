There were flags galore and they fluttered in the night-time breeze as a massive international camp got under way.

It was back in 1982 that Scouts, Cubs and Girl Guides gathered at Wynyard Park for the Cleveland Scouts Friendship event.

Eight countries were represented at an event which was attended by more than 2,000 people.

They had the chance to try hang gliding, horse riding, grass ski-ing, video games and video recordings.

But as the Hartlepool Mail said at the time: “Equally important, the camp fosters friendship as they all learn to mix and live with each other.

“Inevitably, there are language difficulties but somehow they are quickly overcome and by the time the last tent has been dismantled, the local Scouts will have mastered a few words of Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish and Turkish.”

The camp was so huge, it had its own post office, shop and office supplies.

More than 200 Hartlepool scouts were involved and they had come from 11 different companies. They got to share a camp – which became known as Rosedale – with Scouts from Italy, Denmark and Holland.

Another local link was the 350 cubs who came along for 48 hours.

The site spanned across 75 acres and the skilled Scouts within it set up an electricity supply, telephone line, water supply and kitchens.

Were you a part of Cleveland Scouts Friendship 82? Which Scout troop were you with and what do you remember of the camp?

Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.