Holy smokes. It's Batman and Robin at the 2012 Seaton Carew Boxing Day dip.

From Poolie penguins to the Olympic torch - 13 things that happened in Hartlepool and East Durham in 2012

It’s the year when we all got Olympic fever – especially when the torch came to our neighbourhood.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 16:45

But what else do you remember about the Hartlepool and East Durham area in 2012?

Take a look through our photographs from the Mail archives and see how many of these pictures bring back memories.

What do you remember from the Olympics and 2012?

Or perhaps there is another year you would like us to look back on, or a particular part of Hartlepool’s history you have memories from.

We’d love to hear from you. Share your memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk

1. It's freezing!

It's c-c-c-old for the cubes at the 2012 Seaton dip.

2. Get in!

Steve Howard celebrates scoring the final Pools goal in the 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

3. Poolie Penguins

Poolie Penguins during the game against Crawley. Were you there?

4. A momentous occasion

This was the year the Olympic Torch came to Hartlepool and East Durham. Here it is being carried into the grounds of Dene Community College.

