Golden memories of Seaton’s sands, fairground, baths and chalet

Here’s some scenes you may not have seen for a while by the seaside.

Seaton Carew has been pulling in thousands of sightseers in recent days thanks to the fabulous weather. But what about a reminder of the resort in years gone by?

Seaton Carew looks wonderfully hot in this nostalgic 1950s scene.

Seaton Baths was always a favourite, and here’s a photo of children enjoying a lesson in the pool. Did you love to pay a visit?

Making sandcastles is always a big draw and these youngsters look like they are having great fun.

Who enjoyed a trip to the fairground, which never failed to pull in a crowd?

And how about hiring out a chalet, which was a great haven from the sun, especially on a super hot day as pictured here in the 1950s?

Having great fun at the Seaton baths. Who remembers days like these?

