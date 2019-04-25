Golden memories of Seaton’s sands, fairground, baths and chalet

Here’s some scenes you may not have seen for a while by the seaside.
Seaton Carew has been pulling in thousands of sightseers in recent days thanks to the fabulous weather. But what about a reminder of the resort in years gone by?
Seaton Baths was always a favourite, and here’s a photo of children enjoying a lesson in the pool. Did you love to pay a visit?
Making sandcastles is always a big draw and these youngsters look like they are having great fun.
Who enjoyed a trip to the fairground, which never failed to pull in a crowd?
And how about hiring out a chalet, which was a great haven from the sun, especially on a super hot day as pictured here in the 1950s?
Whatever your memories of Seaton, share those recollections by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk