Gone but not forgotten. Did you live in one of these now-demolished houses in Hartlepool?
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 3:45 pm
That’s these houses in Hartlepool which may be demolished but they still hold fond memories for the people who lived there.
Did you live in the old houses on Chester Road, Raby Road, Easington Road or Perth Street?
How about Hart Lane, Raby Gardens or Rodney Street?
We have got reminders of all these and more in our photo selection.
Take a look and see if you can spot an area you know.