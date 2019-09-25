Hartlepool Folk Festival set to welcome top names as event returns for 2019

Sheffield morris dancing team Boggart's.

An impressive line up is in store for the fifth Hartlepool Folk Festival taking place between Friday, October 18, and Sunday, October 20, with something for fans young and old.

Visitors can throw themselves into workshops, sing alongs and just sit back and enjoy performers known nationally and internationally.

There will be lots to do and watch at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, and from midday on Friday.

Dartmoor husband and wife song writers and musicians Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman. Photo: Nikki Bidgood

Then on the evenings, the focus shifts to the Headland including various concerts on the main stage at the Borough Hall.

Festival director Joan Crump said: “Every nook and cranny around the historic quay will be filled with music and dancing.”

Look out for dancers who will give a display in Middleton Grange shopping centre on Saturday afternoon.

Among the performers organisers are delighted to have secured this year include Peggy Seegar, Martin and Eliza Carthy in a celebration of songs and music from the region entitled East, multi award-winning Scottish band Rura, and Rowan Rheingans whose first solo show Dispatches on the Red Dress won a Scotsman Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Festival.

Peggy Seeger will be appearing at this year's Hartlepool Folk Festival.

On Friday night, the Borough Hall will host Your Affectionate Son, a specially commissioned show based on the experiences of real Hartlepool soldiers who fought in the First World War featuring new and original songs and poetry.

And on Sunday afternoon, families are invited to watch Bagpuss: The Songs and Music featuring all the music and songs from the popular children’s programme, starring Sandra Kerr who provided the original voice of Madeline the Rag Doll and John Faulkner who voiced Gabriel the Toad.

Tickets for the show are £10 adults but free for the under 12s.

Joan added: “We always try to highlight the best in North East traditional music and dance.

Rowan Rheingans.

“We want to bring something special to Hartlepool and in particular support the town’s tourism.

“Eighty per cent of the audience come from outside the region.

“We also want to celebrate the rich heritage that is here. A lot of people don’t realise just how amazing traditional folk culture and heritage of the North East, in particular Teesside, are.”