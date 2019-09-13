The performers line up for a photocall. Recognise any of them?

Hartlepool had talent - and here's the proof with 15 photos from 2009

10 undoubtedly has talent and here’s the proof from a stage show 10 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 13th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated 9 minutes ago

Acts galore appeared on the Borough Hall stage and 400 turned up to watch it all.

There were dancers, singers, troupes and solo performers as part of a summer-long initiative.

Sixteen-year-old acro-dancer Michael Sowerby was the winner but here are some reminders of a great event. Take a look and see if these scenes bring back memories.

1. A stylish performance

Putting on the style at the Borough Hall.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. A huge audience

Hundreds of people turned up to watch the entertainment.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A strong performance

Michael Rice performs for the crowds.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Putting on a show

Dance group Ded Pink were runners up in Hartlepool Has Talent.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4