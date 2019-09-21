Hartlepool loves the chance to dress up - are you in any of our 15 fancy dress photos?

There are always plenty of outlandish outfits on show at the Headland Carnival or the Greatham Feast – but we don’t need a special festival as an excuse.
See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos
1. Easy riders
A team of riders pictured at the start of the Miles for Men race in 2012
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Big cheer
Dyke House Sports and Technology College Staff, pupils and PCSO officers at the end of their fancy dress walk in aid of the RSPCA in 2012.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ye olde outfits
Hartlepool carers, from left, Charlotte Robinson, Karen Gibson manager and Natalie Craggs in fancy dress as they arrive at the Hartlepool Carers 20th Birthday held during National Carers Week in 2014.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. It's a bit nippy
Boxing Day dippers dressed in a variety of fancy dress outfits brave the icy waters of the North Sea back in December 1993 at the Hartlepool Lions organised event.
Photo: JPIMedia
