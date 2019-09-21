Manor College of Technology pupils, from left, Ben French, Daniel Longstaff and Connor Lightowler as Smurfs in 2013.

Hartlepool loves the chance to dress up - are you in any of our 15 fancy dress photos?

Smurfs, Thunderbirds, Superman – and those are just the blue ones!

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 12:27 pm

There are always plenty of outlandish outfits on show at the Headland Carnival or the Greatham Feast – but we don’t need a special festival as an excuse.

See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos

1. Easy riders

A team of riders pictured at the start of the Miles for Men race in 2012

Photo: JPIMedia

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Big cheer

Dyke House Sports and Technology College Staff, pupils and PCSO officers at the end of their fancy dress walk in aid of the RSPCA in 2012.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ye olde outfits

Hartlepool carers, from left, Charlotte Robinson, Karen Gibson manager and Natalie Craggs in fancy dress as they arrive at the Hartlepool Carers 20th Birthday held during National Carers Week in 2014.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. It's a bit nippy

Boxing Day dippers dressed in a variety of fancy dress outfits brave the icy waters of the North Sea back in December 1993 at the Hartlepool Lions organised event.

Photo: JPIMedia

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4