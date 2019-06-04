Hartlepool MP Mike Hill urges Commons to recognise importance of Heugh Battery Museum

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is seeking to gain support from fellow MPs in Parliament for the town’s Heugh gun battery museum.

He has submitted an Early Day Motion to try to get the House of Commons to recognise the national importance of the museum as the only First World War battlefield in the UK.

It comes just a week after Mr Hill called on Hartlepool Borough Council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority to do more to promote the gun battery and put it on the map including putting brown tourism signs on local roads.

The motion also encourages Parliament to congratulate the Heugh Battery Museum on its recent successful fundraising campaign to secure its future and preserve the site, and to congratulate all who took part in the recent 16 mile Tommy 2 Tommy charity walk to raise funds.

The Mail launched our Battery Charge campaign to support the fundraising efforts which museum bosses said was ‘pivotal’ to its success.

Mr Hill said: “The significance of the site as the only First World War battlefield in the United Kingdom deserves to be acknowledged at the highest level, which is why I am both proud to have completed the 16 mile Tommy to Tommy walk and laid down a motion in the House of Commons in support of the Museum.

“Hartlepool and the Heugh Battery deserve to be well and truly on the tourism map, both nationally and internationally; especially with the big cruse liners putting into the Port of Tyne where coach trip options are currently restricted to Newcastle or Hadrian’s Wall.

“Our town has so much to offer it really is important that our message gets out there that we are a place worth visiting, which hopefully this EDM will help achieve as well as recognising the unique historic significance of the Headland as a battlefield as we move towards the true centenary of the end of World War One with the Treaty of Versailles signed on 28th June 1919.”

Early Day Motions are a formal proposal by MPs for a debate in the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity

Most do not get debated as there is no specific time allocated to them.

But they are used to put the views of individual MPs on record and serve to draw attention to specific events or campaigns.