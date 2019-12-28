The highs and lows of being an England fan in Hartlepool and East Durham - remember this?
It will be here before you know it! England will be back on the cup trail at the 2020 Euros.
Saturday, 28th December 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st January 2020, 1:16 pm
And here are 13 reminders of what it is like to follow the national team – all taken in Hartlepool and East Durham.
Take a look at these scenes from 15 and 13 years ago and they all show fans reacting to England’s performances in the World Cup or the Euros in those years.
Are you pictured or perhaps recognise someone you know? Take a look and tell us more.
Page 1 of 4