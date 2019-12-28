These England fans were watching their heroes take on Trinidad and Tobago in 2006. Are you in the picture?
The highs and lows of being an England fan in Hartlepool and East Durham - remember this?

It will be here before you know it! England will be back on the cup trail at the 2020 Euros.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 28th December 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st January 2020, 1:16 pm

And here are 13 reminders of what it is like to follow the national team – all taken in Hartlepool and East Durham.

Take a look at these scenes from 15 and 13 years ago and they all show fans reacting to England’s performances in the World Cup or the Euros in those years.

Are you pictured or perhaps recognise someone you know? Take a look and tell us more.

1. Loving every minute

England fans at the Travellers' Rest celebrate as Crouch scores against Trinidad and Tobago. Remember this?

Photo: HM

2. A tense affair

Who remembers these scenes? It's England fans watching their heroes in 2006.

Photo: DP

3. Result!

England fans celebrate as Gerrard puts England's victory beyond doubt in injury time against Trinidad and Tobago.

Photo: HM

4. Another 2006 scene

Plenty to celebrate as England beat Trinidad and Tobago. Were you one of the fans photographed?

Photo: DP

