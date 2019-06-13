Here are four scenes from a time when the Hartlepool and East Durham skyline was very different.

We’re hoping they bring back memories you would love to share.

The Middleton Grange shopping centre under construction and the curly ramp is prominent.

One shows construction work well underway on the new Hartlepool shopping centre development . The curly ramp can be clearly seen. Remember this?

Or how about this Hartlepool bus station view. We’re sure plenty of you will remember getting a 241 or 242 service from Stand 2.

How about this reminder of 1993 when work started on the transformation of Hartlepool docks.

And what about this view of the Wheatley Hill bypass under construction in 1991, with the Crossways Hotel at the top of the scene.

The United bus station pictured shortly before demolition work began in September 1993.

