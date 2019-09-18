Were you a regular customer? This might stir some memories ...
1. An evergreen business
Still trading decades on, here's flower shop Northrop in a photo taken in 1959.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Patriotic storefront
Another shot from Northrop's history, with the windows decorated for the 2012 Jubilee celebrations.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. All smiles
Mason's Amusements staff, pictured here outside the York Road business on an unknown date. Are there any familiar faces here?
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Iron Age
Jackson's, the ironmongers and electricians store, pictured on York Road in the 1950s. Most of the buildings behind it were demolished to make way for a Co Op store.
Photo: JPIMedia
