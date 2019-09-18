York Road, Hartlepool, in 1984.

How many of these York Road shops do you remember?

‘Checkout’ this selection of retro pictures of Hartlepool stores and businesses from times gone by.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Were you a regular customer? This might stir some memories ...

1. An evergreen business

Still trading decades on, here's flower shop Northrop in a photo taken in 1959.

2. Patriotic storefront

Another shot from Northrop's history, with the windows decorated for the 2012 Jubilee celebrations.

3. All smiles

Mason's Amusements staff, pictured here outside the York Road business on an unknown date. Are there any familiar faces here?

4. Iron Age

Jackson's, the ironmongers and electricians store, pictured on York Road in the 1950s. Most of the buildings behind it were demolished to make way for a Co Op store.

