Staff from Fieldview care home taking part in their Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014.

It was cool, it was fun, it was freezing! And here's 11 reminders of your ice bucket challenges in Hartlepool

Would you believe it! Five years have passed since thousands of us had ice cold buckets of water poured over our heads.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00

The charity phenomenon that was the ice bucket challenge was taken up in impressive style in the Hartlepool area and here are 11 reminders of those super-soaked scenes.

All of them were captured by our photographers around five years ago this month.

Did you take part? Were you pictured? Take a look through our photos and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Bucket loads of fun

Staff from Liberty (left to right) Jamie Short, Alison Thornhill, Leisa Smith, Michelle McKenzie, Yasmin Smith and Kate Bell get to dunk themselves. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Blimey that's cold

Staff from Westview Lodge Care Home take part in their Ice Bucket Challenge

Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fun in store

Tesco Extra staff from Burn Road get drenched in this watery scene.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Water water everywhere

Regulars at the Harbour of Refuge pub on the Headland had their own ice bucket challenge. Were you involved?

Photo: TOM YEOMAN / RED WELLIES PHOTOGR

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3