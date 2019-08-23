It was cool, it was fun, it was freezing! And here's 11 reminders of your ice bucket challenges in Hartlepool
Would you believe it! Five years have passed since thousands of us had ice cold buckets of water poured over our heads.
By Chris Cordner
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00
The charity phenomenon that was the ice bucket challenge was taken up in impressive style in the Hartlepool area and here are 11 reminders of those super-soaked scenes.
All of them were captured by our photographers around five years ago this month.
Did you take part? Were you pictured? Take a look through our photos and see if you can spot yourself.