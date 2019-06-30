Take a look at these views which show all sorts of different methods of play down the years.
There’s splashing about at the Mill House baths, Horden Cricket Club’s team from 1984, and even a US contingency who came to Hartlepool to spread the word about having fun.
If any of these scenes bring back memories, get in touch and tell us more. We would live to hear from you.
Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co,uk.
It's fun to splash about in the water and they look like they were having a great time at the Mill House baths in this 1980s scene. Spot anyone you know?
2. Ready for their stage production
They were all set for the dance at Hartlepool Sixth Form College when they staged this version of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Gondoliers more than 20 years ago. Pictured are some of the cast from the popular production in which the young Gondoliers at the centre of the story were played by Matthew Turnbull and Michael Gardiner.
3. A Horden scene
Here's Horden more than 25 years ago and we'd like to know how much this scene has changed. Do you remember this era?
4. America comes to Hartlepool
The USA and Hartlepool came together in this scene from 30 years ago. It shows Pastor Charlie McKenzie from the Church of the Nazarene with four American girls who were in the North East on a six-week stay as part of a Youth In Mission programme. They made quite a difference in town when they ran a Jam Club which was daily sessions of entertainment for under-12s in the morning and over-12s in the afternoon.
