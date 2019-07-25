The Hartlepool Zodiacs Jazz Band pose for a picture before the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships held in the Borough Hall in 2012.

Kazoos at the ready! Here's 11 reminders of Hartlepool area jazz bands over the years

Kazoos, batons and marching in perfect line. It’s all part of the jazz band scene.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 16:45

And to remind you of just how huge they’ve been in Hartlepool and East Durham’s history, here are 17 reminders of bands through the decades.

From Brierton to Blackhall and West View to Peterlee, we’ve got them all.

Take a peak and let us know which of these scenes bring back memories.

1. Hartlepool Flamingos

Fifteen years have passed since this view of the Hartlepool Flamingos.

2. Brierton Satellites

A scene from around 1980 showing the Brierton Satellites in full march.

3. Blackhall Sovereigners

The smartly dressed Sovereigners from Blackhall look fantastic in 2003.

4. West View Headlanders

The West View Headlanders look great in this 1980s view.

