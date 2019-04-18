Look how colourful these nostalgic Hartlepool and Peterlee Easter bonnet scenes are

Don’t they all look fantastic?

Here’s a reminder of Easter bonnet days in schools across Hartlepool and East Durham.

These Dene House Primary School pupils enjoyed their day of Easter bonnets 12 years ago. Remember this?

We’ve got images going back to 2007 and we’re sure you will agree, all of these creative youngsters look superb in their hats.

Who remembers this scene from St Bega’s School in Hartlepool from 10 years ago and do you recognise any of the children pictured?

What about this scene from Golden Flatts Primary where the winners of a bonnet competition lined up for a photograph?

In East Durham, we have a scene from Dene House Primary School where children posed for the camera 12 years ago.

What an impressive range of Easter bonnets at the Sunshine Day Nursery in Peterlee. Remember this scene from ten years ago?

And lastly, there’s this view of the Sunshine Day Nursery in Peterlee in 2009.

If you have memories of any of these scenes, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk