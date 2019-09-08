Can anyone tell us more about this photograph which was taken 10 years ago.

Manor memories galore! Take a look through these 21 school scenes over the years

We’re going retro in the first of a series of spotlights on Hartlepool schools.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 16:45

We have 21 photographs, each showing students from Manor School over the years.

Watch out for more schools in the days and weeks to come.

And you get ten out of ten if you share your memories of scenes such as these.

1. A Midsummer Nights Dream

Manor Academy students are pictured in 2016 when they formed the cast of A Midsummer Nights Dream. It was the first production in the new school building.

Photo: FRANK REID 2016

2. All set for the stage

These students were ready to perform a college drama production in 2006. Recognise them?

Photo: DP

3. A scene from 2003

Pools stars Chris Westwood and Darrell Clark were at Manor College of Technology in 2003 for the school's awards evening. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

4. Maths stars in 2005

All of these students excelled at maths in 2005. Recognise them?

Photo: LH

