How could we not include Great North runner Colin Burgin-Plews who, as Big Pink Dress, has raised £104,000 from his charity runs.

Meet the characters who make the Great North Run a very special day

You’re never short of characters to say hello to when you do the Great North Run.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 16:45

Whether it is mega fundraisers, people who achieve against the odds, or merely those who like to run the famous course in a costume, the greatest run in the world has amazing people of all varieties.

Here’s 17 examples of those who have lit up the Newcastle to South Shields route over the years.

1. 'Jarra Jim' Purcell

'Jarra Jim' Purcell was a firm favourite of spectators at the run. Sadly, he died last year but will always be remembered, particularly by the charities he raised money for.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Deano Franciosy

Deano Franciosy can often be spotted on popular North East runs - with a wheelie bin on his back.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Tony The Fridge

Tony The Fridge is pictured with fridge at the 2012 Great North Run.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Pick a card, any card

As well as the famous characters, there's lots of people who really enter into the spirit of the occasion including these two finishers from 2016.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

