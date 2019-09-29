Where you there for the visit of Prince Charles to Church Street in 1988?

A nostalgic look at Church Street in Hartlepool - but how many scenes do you recognise?

It’s a busy Hartlepool thoroughfare and is regularly in the news.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 18:28 pm

And today, we are taking a look back at Church Street scenes from over the decades.

From Second World War bombardment to a huge factory fire, we’ve got them all.

So take a look through and see how many scenes you recognise.

Many of you will have walked down this familiar thoroughfare over the years, either during the day-time, to do a bit of shopping or visit one of the offices or banks that used to be there, or spend a night “on the town”. So get in touch with your memories.

1. Bombed in 1940

The bombardment of Church Street in 1940.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. A huge blaze

A busy scene in Church Street as onlookers watch the match factory blaze in 1954.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Church Street becomes a film set

The filming of George Gently on location in Church Street in 2014. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Memories of Blacketts

Blacketts was one of the famous stores to grace Church Street over the years.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4