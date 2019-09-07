One of Peter's one photos from all those years ago - and he recalled: "I had several years experience at local charitable and church garden parties but the H'pool Show was certainly my largest audience - around 14,400, I was told" Photo: Peter Sotheran.

And that’s because he stepped in as the announcer for the event with less than a fortnight’s notice 50 years ago – and performed the job admirably in front of more than 14,000 people in Ward Jackson Park.

He got in touch with us after we featured a reminder of the show over the years – and shared his own memories of one special year.

At such a big event, lost children was one issue. Peter recalled: "There seemed to be a steady flow of small children who had become separated from their parents. Lost children were looked after by the on-site first-aiders, probably St. John Ambulance or Red Cros until they were re-united with their parents." Photo: Peter Sotheran.

Here is Peter announcing the winner of the Miss Hartlepool 1968 competition. But another part of the show was more testing. peter recalled: "The most challenging part of the day was when I was asked to stand in the centre of the arena and to introduce the riders in the pony gymkhana announce their scores. Being 50-100 yards from the edge of the arena, my voice coming over the pa system reached me a couple of seconds after I had spoken. I found myself speaking in very-short-bursts to-get-the-words-out before-the-sound-reached-me as it was almost impossible to speak against the sound of my own voice which was acting as a delayed echo! Great fun!" Photo: Peter Sotheran.

In later years, the event moved to Grayfields but the crowds kept pouring in.

