Pools looked like scoring every time they attacked in this 1977 away-day

Pools star Malcolm Poskett was the shining light in this away day victory in 1977.

But it was a team effort which stood out in the driving rain as Hartlepool overcame a determined Southport in this bottom-of-the-table clash.

FORMER HARTLEPOOL UNITED MANAGER BILLY HORNER 1985-1986 SEASON

Early goals in both halves gave Pools the edge in a match where only 881 spectators turned up to watch.

But it was almost Southport who got off to a flying start.

A loose ball ran to Jones but Pools keeper Eddie Edgar was quickly there to foil his effort.

At the other end of the pitch, Terry Turnbull had a game to remember when he got Pools first on nine minutes.

Hartlepool were well on top now and looked like scoring every time they moved forward Hartlepool Mail reporter, 1977

Poskett received the ball in the inside left position and went on a run which had three defenders trailing behind him.

He moved out right when he reached the penalty area and had time to pick out Turnbull to his left.

The Hartlepool Mail report at the time said: “The pass was inch perfect and Turnbull sent the ball into the roof of the net with a first-time shot which had goalkeeper Harrison well beaten.”

Pools went close again, straight from the kick-off, when Scaife crossed for Poskett who tested Harrison with a strong header.

But despite their superiority, Pools found themselves level on 21 minutes. It started with Dewsnip leading a Southport break. He crossed from the left and Jones was first on the scene to head home the equaliser.

The home team almost took the lead two minutes later when Dewsnip and Jones again interacted to send a shot over the bar.

And on 29 minutes, it was only a brilliant save by Edgar - from a powerful Brookes header – which kept the game level.

Edgar managed to force the ball onto the bar and then catch the rebound when it fell.

The match was 1-1 at the break but Paul Bielby got the Pools winner on 50 minutes when he latched on to a Turnbull break.

And the same two almost made it 3-1 on 70 minutes when Bielby took a quick free kick and found Turnbull in the middle. His powerful header hit the Southport woodwork.

The Mail report at the time said: “Hartlepool were well on top now and looked like scoring every time they moved forward.

“They were playing with the sort of confidence they could have done with a few weeks ago.”

Pools win put them on 32 points but it was not enough for Billy Horner’s side to escape the re-election process that season.