Let's twist again. These dancers had great fun at the 2005 reunion.

Queen Rink fans! Are you in one of our photos from this fantastic 2005 reunion?

Get your glad rags and your dancing shoes on. We’re going back to 2005 for a fantastic photo reminder of a Queen’s Rink reunion.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm

It was 14 years ago that dance fans in their hundreds packed the Borough Hall to remember the Queen’s Rink, the former dance hall which was their favourite meeting spot decades ago.

They reminisced, danced and enjoyed the sounds of live entertainment – but were you one of them?

Take a look through our photographic reminders and get in touch to tell us more.

1. The wonder of the reunion

Can't help falling in love with these Queen's Rink memories.

2. Getting into the swing of it

Were you pictured at the Queen's Rink reunion?

3. C'mon everybody - share the memories

Raising a toast to the Queen's Rink recollections.

4. Raising a cheer at the reunion

They're ready for a night of great memories.

