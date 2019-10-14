Queen Rink fans! Are you in one of our photos from this fantastic 2005 reunion?
Get your glad rags and your dancing shoes on. We’re going back to 2005 for a fantastic photo reminder of a Queen’s Rink reunion.
It was 14 years ago that dance fans in their hundreds packed the Borough Hall to remember the Queen’s Rink, the former dance hall which was their favourite meeting spot decades ago.
They reminisced, danced and enjoyed the sounds of live entertainment – but were you one of them?
Take a look through our photographic reminders and get in touch to tell us more.