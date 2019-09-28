Ready, get set, bake! 17 reminders of cake-filled fun in Hartlepool
Ready, set, bake! Here’s lots of reminders of the great fun you had, over the years, in cake-making lessons in school.
And we have also thrown in a few scenes from bake sales into the mix, just for good measure.
So many cake-makers have been inspired by the tasty treats created by the contestants of the Great British Bake Off - were you?
What was your greatest cake creation?
So if these scenes bring back memories, why not dough-nate your our recollections by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk. As ever we’d love to hear from you.