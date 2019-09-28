This cupcake was a treat to behold at the 2012 fun day at the Old West Quay pub at Hartlepool Marina.

Ready, get set, bake! 17 reminders of cake-filled fun in Hartlepool

Ready, set, bake! Here’s lots of reminders of the great fun you had, over the years, in cake-making lessons in school.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:00 pm

And we have also thrown in a few scenes from bake sales into the mix, just for good measure.

So many cake-makers have been inspired by the tasty treats created by the contestants of the Great British Bake Off - were you?

What was your greatest cake creation?

So if these scenes bring back memories, why not dough-nate your our recollections by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk. As ever we’d love to hear from you.

1. Happy baking in 2008

These Year 6 pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary School were baking and selling biscuits to raise money for a trip to the Lake District in 2008.

Photo: GW

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Fun with cooking in 2009

These youngsters were enjoying a fun cooking session at the Stranton Centre in 2009.

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A cake stall in 2015

The cake stall at the Greatham Primary School Strawberry Fair in 2015. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Royal cakes in 2012

Rona Hardy and Margaret Evans about to tuck into their Royal cakes during a break in the Jubilee Party held in Shotton Community Centre.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4