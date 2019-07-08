Were you one of the Muriel Steel Singers who appeared at so many engagements across town?
Or perhaps you were one of the people who headed to Seaton Carew to see the grounded ship in 1985.
And maybe we snapped you in one of these scenes from East Durham, showing a popular youth centre, miners retraining workshop and an award-winning tourist office.
Take a look through and see if there’s any scenes you recognise.
1. Water fun
The water slide was a popular 80s attraction at the Mill House Leisure Centre. What are your memories of attractions in town in your youth?
2. They're the tops
They were getting used to winning awards at the Peterlee Town and Tourist Information Office. Here is the team which picked up Northumbria Tourist Board regional prize for the second year running.
3. Time to retrain
A new retraining centre for miners was opened in Horden and the Bishop of Durham was invited along to see for himself. Here's the scene at the Sea View Industrial Estate as the Bishop meets Alan Willis in the carpentry workshop in the early 1900s.
4. A trip down memory lane
Happy birthday to you! Peterlee Youth Centre workers are pictured enjoying 30th birthday celebrations with former staff coming along to help them join in the party.
Nancy Burn, who was the first person to join the set-up as the caretaker in the 1960s, came along to celebrate the anniversary.
