Sports day memories from Hartlepool schools

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of sports day to bring out plenty of excitement.

Here are some reminders of great days of competition in Hartlepool over the years. It didn’t matter whether it was the 1,500 metres or the egg and spoon race. They were equally competitive.

The short race at the St. Josephs Primary School sports day in 2012.

Our first scene shows children and parents waiting for Throston Primary School’s sports day to get under way in 2012. Spot anyone you know?

How about this Commonwealth Games-style sports day for primary schools at St Hild’s in 2014?

From the same year, here’s a scene from the Greatham Primary School sports day.

And here’s the short race at St Joseph’s School sports day in 2012.

Greatham Primary sports day in 2014.

