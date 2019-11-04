Stranton Primary School photos over the years - how many of these 25 scenes do you remember?

These pupils seemed to love their 2003 line dancing session. Remember this?

And we know because we have got the photo evidence from over the years!

We are continuing our Memory Lane spotlight on the schools of Hartlepool with a focus on Stranton over the years.

So take a look at our 25-photo reminder of great scenes at the Southburn Terrace school.

1 . Buddies in 2007 The day they launched the Playground Buddies scheme at the school in 2007. Does this bring back memories?

2 . Stars of Book Week They all dressed up as their favourite book characters. Who do you recognise from this 2008 scene?

3 . Gymnasts in 2006 The primary school's gymnasts were pictured 13 years ago.

4 . Having a beach party Were you pictured having fun at a beach party in 2003?