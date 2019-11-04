These pupils seemed to love their 2003 line dancing session. Remember this?

Stranton Primary School photos over the years - how many of these 25 scenes do you remember?

Line dancing to radio disc jockeys – they’ve done it all at Stranton Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm

And we know because we have got the photo evidence from over the years!

We are continuing our Memory Lane spotlight on the schools of Hartlepool with a focus on Stranton over the years.

So take a look at our 25-photo reminder of great scenes at the Southburn Terrace school.

1. Buddies in 2007

The day they launched the Playground Buddies scheme at the school in 2007. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: LH

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Stars of Book Week

They all dressed up as their favourite book characters. Who do you recognise from this 2008 scene?

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Gymnasts in 2006

The primary school's gymnasts were pictured 13 years ago.

Photo: LH

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Having a beach party

Were you pictured having fun at a beach party in 2003?

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6