Barkers stall was pictured here in 2005 and readers have previously told us it was a haven for all your sewing requirements. What do you remember of it?

Sweet reminders of the stalls which have graced Hartlepool's indoor markets

From sweets to skateboards and sewing to soap - Hartlepool Indoor Market has had so many shopping treats over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 4th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:50 am

Here’s just a small selection of the great stalls you could buy goods from - past and present.

Have we included your favourite? If not, tell us which stall you loved to visit.

How does today’s indoor market compare with the old one in Lynn Street?

Do you still remember the smell from Billy Brett’s sweet shop?

Take a browse round our stall selection and get in touch with your memories.

1. Bretts sweet shop

Many Hartlepool people still recall the aroma of sweets from the Bretts shop. What was your favourite buy?

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Over at Lynn Street

Before the arrival of Middleton Grange, Hartlepool's shopping haven was more geared towards Lynn Street. The indoor market still holds memories for some townspeople who recall sweets for a penny a quarter, and the tripe stall.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A massive mushroom

What a scene in 2011 where this mushroom was a big attraction at the Roy Blyth stall.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Back to 2005

Shorts indoor market stall. Was it a favourite of yours?

Photo: FLR

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5