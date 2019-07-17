HMS Warrior was a magnificent sight during her time in Hartlepool and her sheer size is illustrated in this 1986 photograph. It shows the figurehead being hoisted into place on the vessel. Did you work on her and do you remember occasions such as this? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.

Take a trip down Memory Lane with these SIX pictures from the 1980s Hartlepool and East Durham

From saving lives at sea to restoring a giant of the waves. Nautical Hartlepool was very much to the fore in 1986.

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 17:13

Here’s a reminder of the photos which made the pages of the Hartlepool Mail that year.

They also show a Hartlepool jazz band in full marching flow, a street scene in Horden and a restaurant which was a tasty part of the Hartlepool 1980s scene.

And who remembers these Girl Guides all dressed up for a big occasion 33 years ago?

Take a further look for more details of all these ‘86 scenes.

1. Lifeboat crew

Hartlepool lifeboat crew members Gary Jamieson (left) and helmsman Ian Gilbraith, are ready for action in their latest survival suits.

Photo: HM

2. Ellisons Bank

A Horden scene showing Ellisons Bank. Has it changed much in 33 years? Get in touch and let us know by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. Brierton Satellites

Look how smart these members of the Brierton Satellites jazz band as they march in Hartlepool in 1986. Were you a member and what are your memories of being a part of the band? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. Tribute to The Guides

Two founder members of the Easington Village Girl Guides , Elsie Laycock (left) and Peggy Piper, pictured with present day members in costumes from earlier times. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

