Look at all these smiling faces at the Lynnfield Primary School Red Nose Day fundraising event in 2009.

Take a look at these 19 lovely Lynnfield Primary School retro scenes

Dragons, Tudors, red noses and the Nativity – we’ve got them all in these photos from Lynnfield Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 20th September 2019, 06:00 am
There’s lots of photos for you to enjoy in our latest nostalgic look back at Hartlepool school scenes from times gone by. Watch out for more features on secondary and primary schools in the days and weeks to come.

And why not get in touch and share your memories of scenes such as these.

1. Terrific toddle

Don't they look great. They were all ready for their sponsored 'Toddle Waddle' in 2008.

2. It's the 1920s

Lynfield Primary School pupils (left to right) Kelsey Smith, Toni-Leigh Bowler, Kurtis Stead and Caitlin Shillaw in 1920's dance costumes. Remember this from 2014?

3. So cool in the summer

These Key Stage 1 students were dressed to represent the summer season in this 2014 scene. Remember this?

4. Slaying the dragon

Lynnfield Primary School pupil Taaseen Hussain with the Dragon (aka teacher Leighton-Cox) in this 2015 scene. Who can remember what this scene was all about?

