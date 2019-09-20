Take a look at these 19 lovely Lynnfield Primary School retro scenes
Dragons, Tudors, red noses and the Nativity – we’ve got them all in these photos from Lynnfield Primary School.
Friday, 20th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated 14 hours ago
There’s lots of photos for you to enjoy in our latest nostalgic look back at Hartlepool school scenes from times gone by. Watch out for more features on secondary and primary schools in the days and weeks to come.
And why not get in touch and share your memories of scenes such as these.
As ever, we’d love to hear from you so please contact Chris Cordner