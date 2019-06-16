A musician with a difference – and a regular on the Hartlepool 1980s folk club scene – once had a tuneful appointment with Royalty.

That was Bert Draycott who made the pages of the Hartlepool Mail in 1982 when we reported how he had once played the spoons for Princess Anne.

Bert was a man of immense talent on the spoons. He regularly won the World Spoons Championships.

And, according to the Mail report that year, Bert also played for Princess Anne after being crowned as the best on the globe.

Locally, Hartlepool regulars on the folk club scene will have spotted Bert from Fishburn at the Hartlepool Folk Song Club which used to meet at the Nursery Inn in Hart Lane.