The heartache of the play-off semis finally came to an end

Football is entering that time of year when nerve-wracking play-offs return.

Here’s a reminder of one of the best days in Hartlepool’s history.

Play-off penalty shootouts are a nervy time.

When years of play-off semi-final heartache finally came to an end and Pools triumphed on penalties away to Tranmere Rovers in 2005.

Heroes that day were every one of the defenders who battled bravely against a Tranmere onslaught during the match, the players who stepped up to take a penalty during the shoot-out, keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos who kept out two Tranmere penalties and Ritchie Humphreys who scored the decider.

And just as importantly, the heroes were also the Pools fans who backed the team all the way.

Applause for a job well done.