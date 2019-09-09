The mini superheroes who made the headlines five years ago
There was Wonder Woman, Spiderwoman, Batman and the Power Rangers.
There was Iron Man, Captain America, Cat Girls and Super Girls in this tremendous line-up at Grange Primary School in Hartlepool.
And the common denominator was they all made the Hartlepool Mail headlines on Superhero Day in 2014 – even the staff!
So here are 17 reminders of a great event. See if you spot anyone you know..
