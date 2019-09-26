They were dancing in a Big way in Hartlepool in 2006. Remember this?
Were you pictured dancing in a really Big way in 2006?
Here are some wonderful reminders of the day when Hartlepool got moving and grooving in an event which attracted hundreds of people to get down and shake their stuff!.
They all turned up to take part in the Big Dance Off in 2006 which took place at the Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience. Take a look through our photos and see if these scenes bring back memories. How many of the dancers do you recognise?