So many lovely smiles from these Stranton pupils.

Was your child pictured in their Hartlepool school reception class in 2005?

It’s such a proud moment when your child gets one of their first ever school photos.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 16:45 pm

We’re hoping this set of scenes from 2005 bring back lots of happy memories in Hartlepool.

They all show children in their school reception class that year and we’re wondering if you recognise any of the children pictured.

Take a look through and get in touch if you would like to share the memories.

1. St Joseph's

Looking smart in their St Joseph's uniforms.

2. St Helen's Primary

Recognise any of these St Helen's students?

3. Owton Manor Primary

A happy scene at Owton Manor Primary.

4. West View Primary

We're loving this happy scene at West View Primary.

