LLOYDS OUT AND ABOUT. D22394

Were you pictured out on the town in Hartlepool in 2007?

We are raising another toast to memories of nights out in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:45 pm

And this time, all these photos come from the Hartlepool Mail archives from 2007.

Take a look through and see if you recognise anyone you know.

Where would you have gone for a drink with your mates or your partner?

There were so many different venues to choose from. Which one was your favourite? Perhaps you would have favoured spending time in the York Road or Church Street area of town or would your have rather headed for somewhere a little quieter?

As ever, we’d love to hear your thoughts

1. Enjoying the occasion

What could be better than a night out with a friend.

Photo: DP

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Remember this?

Smiles for the camera.

Photo: DP

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. All pals together

Enjoying a drink with friends.

Photo: LH

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A toast to the memories

A reminder of a night out more than a decade ago.

Photo: DP

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3