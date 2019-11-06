Locals survey the damage of an air raid in Faulder Road in August 1970. A family of seven whose home was partly demolished crawled out without a scratch.

What was life like in Hartlepool in the wars? Take a look at our photo selection and find out more

Hartlepool Mail archives contain some incredible photographs of the effects that war had on the town.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:45 pm

With Remembrance Day at the weekend, we selected 17 images which reveal the conflict closer to home.

They focus on everything from houses which were damaged in the two world wars to an example of how life went on in spite of all.

1. Such devastation

The factory of Tin Boxes Ltd was partly demolished when a direct hit in an air raid also caused a fire.

2. Clearing up

The bombardment of Church Street in 1940. For 41 years,the Penny Bank had stood unharmed but on August 27, 1940, a Nazi air raid lasting from night fall until dawn targeted Hartlepool and the bank was among the buildings which were damaged.

3. Evacuees in 1941

It was a part of life in the war that children were evacuated to the country. Here are three West Hartlepool evacuees pictured 'somewhere in the country' in July 1941.

4. VE Day and here's the news in the Mail

The front page of the Northern Daily Mail on VE Day.

