Who can you recognise in these 21 pictures from the 2009 Brierton School prom?
What a night to remember for these Brierton School students.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 16:45
And who would believe that ten years have passed since these scenes happened.
They all show students at the Brierton School prom of 2009 which was held at Lumley Castle.
Were you there? Can you spot yourself or any of your colleagues for that matter?
What do you remember of the occasion? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.
And in the meantime, take a look through our reminder of a great evening.